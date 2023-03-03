Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €115.00 ($122.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is €107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.28. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 1-year high of €115.50 ($122.87).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.