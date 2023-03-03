Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $135,486.12 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $135,486.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $37.03 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
