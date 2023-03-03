Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $135,486.12 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $135,486.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $37.03 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

