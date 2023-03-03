HC Wainwright Comments on Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.