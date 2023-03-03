HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,120,000.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

