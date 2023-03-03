HC Wainwright Trims Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price to $15.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 406.76% from the stock’s current price.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

