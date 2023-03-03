Head-To-Head Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.94 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.27 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

