Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.34

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.34 and traded as low as $126.41. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $126.96, with a volume of 11,098,702 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,966,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,432,239,000 after buying an additional 3,309,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,636,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,068,000 after buying an additional 3,988,643 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,578.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,321,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,439,000 after buying an additional 8,313,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,179,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,399,000 after buying an additional 1,116,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,716,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.