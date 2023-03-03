Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) CEO Scott M. Brinker Buys 16,300 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $23.80 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

