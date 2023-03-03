Hedera Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $44.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00073903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024687 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.621212 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06509115 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $49,311,713.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

