Hedron (HDRN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.97 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market cap of $73.97 million and $401,979.51 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

