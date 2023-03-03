Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 118,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.0 %

HELE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

