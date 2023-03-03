Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

