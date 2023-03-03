Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of HLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
