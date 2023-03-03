Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 1st

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 706,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

