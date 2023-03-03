Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Susan Weber Pomilia Sells 2,500 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $23,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,491.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Weber Pomilia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,225 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $19,624.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $8.60 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

