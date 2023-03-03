Hermez Network Price Tops $5.13 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00022927 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $187.32 million and approximately $313,610.22 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00040716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00220674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.13362887 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $323,094.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

