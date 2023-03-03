Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

