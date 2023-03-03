HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.68

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 42439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1,619.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,993,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,014 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,734,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Recommended Stories

