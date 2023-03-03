HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.50

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.50 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.85). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 5,252,339 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.44.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Liz Barber bought 15,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,409.07). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.