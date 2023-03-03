HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.50

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.50 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.85). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 5,252,339 shares trading hands.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.44.
HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.
Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
