Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,234. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

