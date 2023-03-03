HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 136,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,971.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,872 shares of company stock valued at $565,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in HireRight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 204,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HireRight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

