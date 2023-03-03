HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 20th

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th.
HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About HiTech Group Australia
