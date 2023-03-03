Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Hive has a market cap of $195.16 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 463,645,905 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

