Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.51 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $146.54 million and $23.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.91 or 0.00048676 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00176565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,427,981 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.