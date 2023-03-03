Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE HRL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

