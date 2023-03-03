HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.17) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.88) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.06) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 619 ($7.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.99. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,489.80%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

