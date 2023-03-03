Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS stock opened at €66.00 ($70.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.12 and its 200-day moving average is €54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €65.32 ($69.49).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

