Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $495.76 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

