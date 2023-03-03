Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $23,026.28

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $23,026.28 or 1.02911441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $897.32 million and approximately $17,063.60 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00424518 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.46 or 0.28694621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.