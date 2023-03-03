Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

