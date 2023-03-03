Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,702. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.