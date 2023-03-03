HUTCHMED (China) Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $26.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.