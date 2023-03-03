HUTCHMED (China) Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

