ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.75. 23,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92. ICF International has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

