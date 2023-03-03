ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.24 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $217.52 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,518,956 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

