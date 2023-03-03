IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for 7.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 8.59% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $61,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

