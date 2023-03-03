ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMGN. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

