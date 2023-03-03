ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 944,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,583,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

