Immutable X Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $572.73 million and $83.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

