IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $64,585.50 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

