Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

