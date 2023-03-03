Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,503,824.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 38,851 shares of company stock worth $311,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

