Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of 169.17 and a beta of -0.20.

About Inrad Optics

(Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.