Insider Buying: Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) insider Jason Neal acquired 5,000 shares of Deterra Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.58 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$22,900.00 ($15,472.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 113.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Deterra Royalties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

