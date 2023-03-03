Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Balthaser sold 1,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $12,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 582,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,625. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
