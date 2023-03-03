Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $156,658.60 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

