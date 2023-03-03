Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,051 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Up 3.3 %

ARVN stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.39. 291,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.