Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,051 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arvinas Stock Up 3.3 %
ARVN stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.39. 291,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
