Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Sells 17,023 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,501,000 after buying an additional 246,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

