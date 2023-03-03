Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Sells 17,023 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,501,000 after buying an additional 246,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

