Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells $232,604.84 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $232,604.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ceridian HCM

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

