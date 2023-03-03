Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $13,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,562. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

