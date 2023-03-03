Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells $1,326,250.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.