Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 77,860 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.2 %

EXEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,250. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Exelixis by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Exelixis by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.